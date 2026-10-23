Police crack Rs 8-cr Vadodara theft case, but half of gold is still missing

A key hidden beneath a water jug, a showroom locked from outside and two bags of gold whisked away while the trader was at the washroom — the Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has cracked the “pre-planned conspiracy” that led to the theft of gold jewellery worth Rs 8.28 crore from a Mumbai-based agent on October 11.

Seven people have been arrested, including the alleged mastermind, who was traced to Goa, and police have recovered 2.376 kg of the 5.5 kg stolen gold.

The total value of the property seized, including gold jewellery, silver anklets, vehicles and mobile phones, stands at Rs 3.31 crore, DCB Deputy Commissioner of Police Himanshu Verma said on Friday. Three of the accused, including the alleged mastermind Bhavikkumar Soni — who had placed the order for the gold under the pretext of opening a new store — have been remanded to three days of police custody.

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The case concerns a consignment weighing 5.5 kg gold valued at approximately Rs 8.28 crore, brought to Vadodara on October 11 by the complainant Himanshu Jain, a sales manager with Mumbai-based Yugan Gold Private Limited. The jewellery had been ordered for a proposed showroom inauguration ahead of Dussehra by Soni.

According to the police investigation, Soni, 32, a resident of Dakor in Kheda district, allegedly gained Jain’s confidence by claiming to run Shri Ambika Jewellers from a rented shop at Sai Ganesh Complex on Waghodia Road. After placing an order for the jewellery, he allegedly asked Jain to bring the consignment to the showroom and leave the bags there.

Theft & escape plan

Police claimed that Soni locked the shop from outside and concealed the key beneath a water jug before leaving on the pretext of going for a meal. While Jain took a washroom break inside the shop, three alleged accomplices of Soni — Rahul Mir, Deepak Vaghela and Jayesh alias Bhaylu Kahar — allegedly found the key from the pre-planned spot and unlocked the shop, took the two bags of jewellery and fled on a scooter.

The case was initially registered at Bapod police station before the investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch. Using CCTV footage, technical surveillance and human sources, police traced Soni to Goa and subsequently arrested six other alleged accomplices.

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DCP Verma said, “The investigation has revealed that the accused planned to regroup at Halol after the theft and divide the stolen jewellery. They changed their clothes at a shop opposite the Halol bus stand to avoid identification before assembling at a farmhouse room arranged in advance…”

Verma told this newspaper that Soni had discussed his plan first with accused Mahesh Bharwad, 29, who allegedly helped him execute the crime by gathering the other accomplices and providing information about the concealed key.

Police claim Bharwad received Rs 40,000 in cash, along with silver anklets and silver, as an advance for his work.

Another accused, Sajan Bhoi, 32, allegedly arranged the room at Halol where the accused assembled to divide the jewellery. Sagar Vaghela, 27, allegedly joined them there to receive his share. Police said that a bag and a laptop used in the crime were allegedly taken in a Scorpio SUV and thrown into a canal to destroy evidence.

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Police look for 2.5 kg gold

Verma said that the DCB has recovered 2.376 kg of gold jewellery valued at Rs 3.11 crore, along with 12 silver anklets weighing 519.9 grams and valued at Rs 98,000. The seized vehicles include a Scorpio SUV, a Maruti Swift car and three two-wheelers. Eleven mobile phones have also been seized. The total value of the recovered property has been assessed at Rs 3.32 crore. Police said efforts were continuing to trace the remaining jewellery and other evidence.

“We are currently questioning the accused as they are giving conflicting versions of the location of the rest of the gold. Since they are criminals with a history, they are aware that recovery of the gold is key to police investigation in this case. Therefore, they are misleading us, but our efforts are on… Soni, too, has been involved in similar incidents of cheating but there is no FIR lodged previously and therefore he does not have a criminal history on record,” Verma told this newspaper.

Police said that Sagar Vaghela had previously been arrested in 12 cases, including robbery, burglary, vehicle theft, rioting, attempt to murder and assault, and had been detained twice under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA). Kahar and Bhoi had each been arrested in eight cases, while Bharwad had been arrested in three. Deepak Vaghela and Mir had each been arrested in two cases, police said.

Soni, Sagar Vaghela and Mir have been remanded to three days of police custody. Police said further questioning was under way to establish whether others were involved in the crime. The accused have been booked under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 61(2) and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which provide for criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and joint liability.