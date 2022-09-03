scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Vadodara royal family starts trial of cafe to be run by LGBTQI community

The Gajra Cafe, which aims to bring the LGBTQI community into mainstream society is backed by the Lakshya Trust patronised by Manvendrasinh Gohil of the Rajpipla royal family.

The Gajra Cafe is backed by the Lakshya Trust patronised by Manvendrasinh Gohil of the Rajpipla royal family. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Radhikaraje Gaekwad of the Vadodara royal family on Friday launched a two-day trial run of her upcoming Gajra cafe to be managed by the LGBTQI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, & Intersex Life) community at the Urja 2022 exhibition.

The proceeds from Urja 2022, an exhibition showcasing handcrafted works of 25 artisans at the Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya (SMCSU) will be used to start the cafe, a few months from now.

Speaking to media persons at the launch of Urja 2022, Radhikaraje, Vice President of SMCSU, said, “We are doing a two-day trial of the cafe… The cafe will serve a specialty Maharashtrian and Gujarati menu. The recipes are made in people’s homes and they won’t be available anywhere so easily.”

When asked about the thought behind launching a cafe that will be run by the LGBTQI community, Radhikaraje said, “The idea is to build a better atmosphere in the society…During the lockdown, the LGBTQI community was going through a tough time. So we thought what would be better than bringing them for professional collaboration? It is an attempt to bring them into the mainstream society…”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 03:01:56 am
