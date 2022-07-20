Vadodara-Ratlam railway section restored within 36 hours after derailment

July 20, 2022 12:22:00 am
A day after the railway traffic was disrupted due to the derailment of a goods train headed from Kota in Rajasthan to Vadodara in Gujarat, near Mangal Mahudi in Limkheda in Dahod district on Monday, the Western Railways on Tuesday restored the railway track within 36 hours.
The first train from Udhna in Surat to Varanasi in UP departed at around noon Tuesday from the repaired patch at Mangal Mahudi of the Ratlam Division.
However, the railways, which had cancelled about 27 trains and diverted over 50 trains Monday, will restore the schedule of the regular trains over the next two days.
The trail traffic on both up and down lines between Vadodara and Ratlam section was restored Tuesday evening. However, several trains ran on the diverted routes on Tuesday to ensure smooth movement.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to officials of the Ratlam division of the railways, teams of over 500 employees worked for over 36 hours, despite the heavy rain,s to restore the service. An official said that the down line from Mumbai to Delhi was first restored and thereafter the up line was opened to railway traffic Tuesday. A committee of top railway officials is probing the cause of the derailment.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
School principal booked for ‘sexually harassing’ student
After Delhi HC’s refusal: Supreme Court to hear woman’s plea to terminate 23-week pregnancy
AAI conducts first flight test landing at Arunachal’s greenfield airport
Centre seeks clarifications from Tamil Nadu govt on anti-NEET bill
At 29, Hardik looks to regain salience as he scrambles to find feet in BJP
Rajasthan: There will be earthquake if Kirodi Lal Meena is harmed, says Cong MLA Ramlal Meena
Coal Pilferage Case: Anup Majhi among 41 named in CBI chargesheet
Five-month high: 315 new Covid cases in Ahmedabad
Pakistan rupee at all time low owing to political instability
AMC notice on HC’s fire safety order | Withdraw ‘unscientific’ directives, or will have to shut down ICUs: AHNA
Tree collapses on moving car in Chandigarh, vehicle occupants have a narrow escape
Congress declares Atal Bridge open, protesting delay in inauguration