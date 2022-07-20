Vadodara-Ratlam railway section restored within 36 hours after derailment

A day after the railway traffic was disrupted due to the derailment of a goods train headed from Kota in Rajasthan to Vadodara in Gujarat, near Mangal Mahudi in Limkheda in Dahod district on Monday, the Western Railways on Tuesday restored the railway track within 36 hours.

The first train from Udhna in Surat to Varanasi in UP departed at around noon Tuesday from the repaired patch at Mangal Mahudi of the Ratlam Division.

However, the railways, which had cancelled about 27 trains and diverted over 50 trains Monday, will restore the schedule of the regular trains over the next two days.

The trail traffic on both up and down lines between Vadodara and Ratlam section was restored Tuesday evening. However, several trains ran on the diverted routes on Tuesday to ensure smooth movement.

According to officials of the Ratlam division of the railways, teams of over 500 employees worked for over 36 hours, despite the heavy rain,s to restore the service. An official said that the down line from Mumbai to Delhi was first restored and thereafter the up line was opened to railway traffic Tuesday. A committee of top railway officials is probing the cause of the derailment.