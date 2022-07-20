scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Vadodara-Ratlam railway section restored within 36 hours after derailment

The first train from Udhna in Surat to Varanasi in UP departed at around noon Tuesday from the repaired patch at Mangal Mahudi of the Ratlam Division.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 20, 2022 12:22:00 am
The trail traffic on both up and down lines between Vadodara and Ratlam section was restored Tuesday evening. (Representational/File Photo)

A day after the railway traffic was disrupted due to the derailment of a goods train headed from Kota in Rajasthan to Vadodara in Gujarat, near Mangal Mahudi in Limkheda in Dahod district on Monday, the Western Railways on Tuesday restored the railway track within 36 hours.

The first train from Udhna in Surat to Varanasi in UP departed at around noon Tuesday from the repaired patch at Mangal Mahudi of the Ratlam Division.

However, the railways, which had cancelled about 27 trains and diverted over 50 trains Monday, will restore the schedule of the regular trains over the next two days.

The trail traffic on both up and down lines between Vadodara and Ratlam section was restored Tuesday evening. However, several trains ran on the diverted routes on Tuesday to ensure smooth movement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
More from Ahmedabad

According to officials of the Ratlam division of the railways, teams of over 500 employees worked for over 36 hours, despite the heavy rain,s to restore the service. An official said that the down line from Mumbai to Delhi was first restored and thereafter the up line was opened to railway traffic Tuesday. A committee of top railway officials is probing the cause of the derailment.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement