Hours after fleeing custody at Vadodara hospital, rape & POCSO accused lands in police net

The accused had been lodged in Vadodara Central Jail under judicial custody in connection with a rape and POCSO case registered in Dahod district. (File photo)

Hours after police deployed drones to search an under-construction multi-storeyed building near Vadodara’s SSG Hospital for a rape and POCSO accused who escaped custody, Crime Branch teams tracked him to the Chhani Canal area and recaptured him around 10.30 pm on Thursday, using CCTV footage and human intelligence.

The accused had been lodged in Vadodara Central Jail under judicial custody in connection with a rape and POCSO case registered in Dahod district. He was brought to SSG Hospital under police escort for treatment on Thursday when he escaped from custody around noon.

The escape triggered an extensive search around the hospital. According to the account provided by police, the accused had fled after his handcuffs were removed for medical treatment and subsequently entered an under-construction multi-storey building near the hospital. Police used a drone to scan the structure and made announcements over a handheld megaphone asking the accused to come out safely.