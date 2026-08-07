Hours after police deployed drones to search an under-construction multi-storeyed building near Vadodara’s SSG Hospital for a rape and POCSO accused who escaped custody, Crime Branch teams tracked him to the Chhani Canal area and recaptured him around 10.30 pm on Thursday, using CCTV footage and human intelligence.
The accused had been lodged in Vadodara Central Jail under judicial custody in connection with a rape and POCSO case registered in Dahod district. He was brought to SSG Hospital under police escort for treatment on Thursday when he escaped from custody around noon.
The escape triggered an extensive search around the hospital. According to the account provided by police, the accused had fled after his handcuffs were removed for medical treatment and subsequently entered an under-construction multi-storey building near the hospital. Police used a drone to scan the structure and made announcements over a handheld megaphone asking the accused to come out safely.
Shortly before midnight on Thursday, the Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) said that teams had immediately begun a search for the accused after being alerted about his escape. Officers used human intelligence and CCTV footage to trace his movements. Police also suspected that he could return to his residence near Chhani Canal and accordingly maintained a discreet watch in the area. That strategy paid off around 10.30 pm, when Crime Branch personnel spotted the accused approaching the Chhani Canal area. The team intercepted and apprehended him, bringing an end to the hours-long search.
The accused was subsequently handed over to Raopura Police Station for further investigation in the case lodged against him after he escaped from custody under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Originally from Dahod district, the accused resided in a hut near Chhani Canal.
Earlier, the escape had prompted a dramatic chase at the hospital. The accused was taken to Ward No. 5 for treatment for a skin condition on Thursday. Police escorting him removed his handcuffs to administer an injection. After the first injection, while he was waiting for another one, he allegedly pushed the escorting policeman and ran away.
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In CCTV footage, the accused was seen sprinting past the out patient (OP) department. The accused allegedly broke through a metal barricade before entering the under-construction structure. He was also seen fleeing without his slippers, which were left behind on the road.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More