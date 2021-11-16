Vadodara: Rape-accused LRD constable dismissed

The Vadodara City police Monday dismissed from service a Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) constable who was accused of allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman during his night patrol duty on March 15, 2020.

A release from the Vadodara city police Monday said the constable, Surajsinh Phoolsinh Chauhan (24), was found guilty of “gross negligence of duty and misuse of power” in an internal inquiry conducted. Surajsinh, who was in charge of the police control room (PCR) van at the Laxmipura police station along with Rasik Chauhan who was driving the police vehicle, had also been booked under charges of extortion and has been currently lodged in the Vadodara Central Jail as an undertrial.

Surajsinh was dismissed from service by an order of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Vadodara city. A release from the city police said, “A case of rape has been registered at the Laxmipura police station against Lok Rakshak Surajsinh Phoolsinh who committed the crime in an act of misuse of his power. An internal departmental inquiry ordered into the matter has now been completed. It has been concluded that Surajsinh has indulged in gross negligence and carelessness during his duty and has been dismissed from duty.”

According to the complaint lodged at Laximpura, around 8.30 pm on March 15, 2020, the victim was sitting on a two-wheeler along with her male friend near the canal on Ankodia-Sevasi road when the accused approached them and began questioning them. After a brief interrogation regarding where they were from and what they were doing at the spot, Surajsinh allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the woman and her friend to let them go. Rasik then took the victim’s friend to a nearby petrol pump, where he worked earlier and had him transfer Rs 5,000 to the account of the petrol pump and collected cash from the counter instead.

Meanwhile, the woman alleged that Surajsinh took her to an old, deserted, and dilapidated house nearby and raped her. The accused then left and resumed their routine patrolling duty, the police said. The victims then went to their respective houses and informed their parents, who then approached the police.

The two accused were soon arrested under IPC sections 376 (2) (a) (being a police officer commits rape), 384 (punishment for extortion), and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.