Vadodara ransom probe: How Rs 10 lakh hawala drop in Delhi led cops to Rs 4 crore heroin stash

What began with threats to a Vadodara businessman and a demand for Rs 10 crore in ransom took the Vadodara city police to Delhi, where an alleged associate of the Rohit Godara gang was arrested in a joint operation with the Delhi Police Special Cell while he was coming to collect Rs 10 lakh through hawala. A search of a car linked to the accused then allegedly uncovered heroin worth Rs 4 crore.

Kuldeep Ganeshdas Swami, a resident of Kalyanpura village in Rajasthan’s Churu district, was arrested in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on Saturday when he had allegedly arrived there to collect the money on behalf of the gang, according to a statement by the Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB).

The DCB arrested Swami based on a complaint lodged against Mahendra Delana, an alleged member of the Rohit Godara gang, after the Vadodara businessman was issued a death threat and allegedly asked to pay an extortion amount of Rs 10 crore. The Crime Branch subsequently formed teams to trace those suspected to be involved, relying on technical surveillance and human intelligence. Teams were also sent to New Delhi to coordinate with officers of the Delhi Police Special Cell.

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As per the police, the businessman had agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh to the accused, who decided to receive the money through a hawala channel in Delhi. Based on information gathered during the investigation, the Vadodara DCB team, along with the Delhi Special Cell, laid a watch in the Chandni Chowk area on Saturday. At around 5.30 pm, Swami allegedly reached the location to collect the extortion money and was intercepted by the two teams.

During a preliminary interrogation, Swami allegedly told the police that he had come at the behest of the Rohit Godara gang to collect the ransom. Swami was in possession of a key to a Maruti Swift vehicle. The police said Swami then disclosed that the car had been parked at Jai Vihar in Najafgarh and was carrying narcotics.

A team subsequently took Swami to the location where the car was parked. On searching its boot, the officers allegedly found four packets containing 2.075 kg of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore. The vehicle was also seized for investigation.

The seizure also led the Delhi Police Special Cell to register a separate case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, invoking Sections 21 and 25. The police are now investigating the source of the heroin and its intended recipient.

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The police suspect Swami was part of a network involved in extortion and drug trafficking. The Vadodara Crime Branch is seeking Swami’s remand in the extortion case as investigators try to establish the identities and roles of other alleged associates, including any local or interstate operatives involved in the racket.