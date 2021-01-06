Vadodara: Probe on after migrant worker found murdered

Harni police station in Vadodara city initiated a probe into the alleged murder of a 25-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, whose body was found in a pool of blood in an open plot near Khodiyarnagar area. The deceased, identified as Anil Yadav, was allegedly killed by stabbing early on Wednesday.

Police Inspector RS Baria of Harni police station said that it was a case of murder and the police is now in the lookout for two of Yadav’s friends who have been missing since this morning.

Baria said, “It is a case of murder as the injury on the neck behind the right ear is a clear indicator of stabbing and rupture of the muscular artery. We visited the area around the plot where his body was found. The local residents residing there have told us that he used to work as a painter and was originally from Uttar Pradesh. We have begun tracking his family and also the two men, who, local residents, said were last seen with him.”

The police, which had sent the body for autopsy to SSG hospital, have registered an offense of culpable homicide amounting to murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Baria said that while preliminary inquiry indicates a “personal rivalry”, the motive behind the crime will be known only after the suspects are arrested.