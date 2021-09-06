Vadodara: Probe into ‘books on Islam’ stocked inside anganwadi

The Vadodara city police has initiated a probe into the alleged presence of a stash of “books on Islam religion” that was found inside an anganwadi of a government housing scheme at Soma Talav. However, no FIR has been lodged yet.

The Wadi police station has initiated a probe following a complaint from the local Bajrang Dal, after Snehal Patel of the Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) found the books during a visit to the anganwadi on September 4.

Officials from Wadi police station visited the anganwadi that has been closed for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Primary investigation revealed that the books belong to the supervisor of the anganwadi, who is a Muslim woman.

TG Bamaniya, inspector of Wadi police station, told this newspaper, “We received a complaint from local leaders that books on Islam were stashed inside the anganwadi. The leaders expressed their apprehension that Hindu children were being made to read the books on Islamic teachings. When we questioned the supervisor, we learnt that the books were kept in the anganwadi as she had been moving homes… it was her personal collection. The anganwadi has been closed for over a year.”

The housing scheme where the anganwadi is located shelters families from the Sulemani chawl that was demolished by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in 2016.

Bamaniya said, “A majority of the children in the anganwadi are Muslims but there are also a few Hindu children. We are taking statements of parents of the Hindu children to confirm if they were made to read the books. There is no FIR in the case yet.”