‘Sorry Mummy-Papa’: Failed in 2 subjects, Vadodara polytechnic student dies by suicide after ‘farewell’ video

The videos, which surfaced on Monday, show the student apologising to his parents in one video stating that he felt “completely broken from inside" as he had seen "several dreams of making it big in life" but he was "not able to study". (Representational/AI Image)

A 19-year-old polytechnic student from Vadodara allegedly died by suicide on Saturday after he failed in two subjects, leaving behind heartbreaking videos addressed to his parents as well as a six-page note describing his “inner turmoil, shattered confidence and feelings of hopelessness” that surfaced on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Kiran Makwana, was pursuing the second semester of his first-year polytechnic course. According to police, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the family’s home at Ajwa Road. Officers of Bapod police station said that Kiran had lunch with his family around 2 pm before going to the third floor of the house. A few hours later, when he did not respond to a courier executive’s repeated calls over a parcel delivery, his mother went upstairs to check on him and allegedly found him hanging. Family members rushed him to Sayaji Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.