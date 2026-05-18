‘Sorry Mummy-Papa’: Failed in 2 subjects, Vadodara polytechnic student dies by suicide after ‘farewell’ video

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A 19-year-old polytechnic student from Vadodara allegedly died by suicide on Saturday after he failed in two subjects, leaving behind heartbreaking videos addressed to his parents as well as a six-page note describing his “inner turmoil, shattered confidence and feelings of hopelessness” that surfaced on Monday.
The deceased, identified as Kiran Makwana, was pursuing the second semester of his first-year polytechnic course. According to police, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the family’s home at Ajwa Road. Officers of Bapod police station said that Kiran had lunch with his family around 2 pm before going to the third floor of the house. A few hours later, when he did not respond to a courier executive’s repeated calls over a parcel delivery, his mother went upstairs to check on him and allegedly found him hanging. Family members rushed him to Sayaji Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police said the teenager had recorded a “farewell” video before taking the extreme step. The videos, which surfaced on Monday, show the student apologising to his parents in one video stating that he felt “completely broken from inside” as he had seen “several dreams of making it big in life” but he was “not able to study”.
Police officials said that in the handwritten suicide note, he also allegedly mentioned being responsible for the distance between him and a girl, who he described as “the best sister” and spoke of “losing courage to continue living”. The 19-year-old also advised his younger brother, who is in Class 12, to “give courage and happiness” to their parents and concentrate on his studies to build a successful future.
A police official said, “He sent three videos, including one of eight minutes to the girl, who he called his sister… She tried to call him and counsel him but it was already too late. In his handwritten note, he has mentioned that he wanted to give up studies that were becoming burdensome, and start a business…”
Bapod Police have seized the student’s mobile phone, the handwritten note and the videos for forensic and technical analysis and further probe.
Police Inspector D D Ladumor told The Indian Express, “We have lodged a case of accidental death. There does not seem to be any incident of a fight with his parents. He had failed in two subjects and he had taken it too hard… The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.”
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