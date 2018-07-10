Vadodara Police to open Citizen Facilitation Centres

Police stations across Vadodara will soon have Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFC) to make the police more approachable and the process of lodging complaints or submitting applications uncomplicated. As a pilot, the first CFC will be opened at Gotri police station on Thursday. A separate room with a ‘friendly ambience’ will be inaugurated, where three police personnel will serve as ‘dealing hands’ for distraught citizens who approach the police. Police personnel at the CFC will also be trained in soft skills to provide counselling to applicants.

The CFC project initiated by the Commissioner of Vadodara Police, Manoj Sashidhar, will be the first point of interaction between the citizen and the police, where they will be guided on whom to approach and how to lodge a complaint.

“As of now, the only person who takes all the calls, writes the FIR, takes follow-ups and even deals with distraught applicants is the Personal Security Officer (PSO) at every police station. This at times leads to chaos and unwanted scenarios. So, a CFC will act as the first point of contact where applicants can share concerns, be counselled and briefed about the procedure,” said the Commissioner.

The centres will help reduce the amount of time an applicant would otherwise spend to meet the PSO in case of crowded police stations by dividing responsibilities between the CFC and PSO. All crime-related issues will be directly handled by the PSO, while for non-crime related issues such as applications, follow-up on applications and others will be taken care of at the CFC.

After Gotri, another such centre will be opened at Sayajigunj, followed by the rest of the city. “The Sayajigunj centre will be developed keeping in mind tourists who visit Vadodara, as the centre will be close to the railway station and bus stop,” Sashidhar said.

