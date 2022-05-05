Vadodara police SHE team nabs 70 in ‘Romeo decoy’ drive

The SHE team of the Vadodara city police has successfully nabbed 70 “Romeos” as part of its ‘Romeo Decoy’ drive across Vadodara city to crack down and apprehend eve-teasers from locations frequented by women and teenagers.

In 56 such drives undertaken since the drive was launched in mid-December 2021, the SHE team has nabbed and booked 70 persons for indulging in eve-teasing and harassment of women and teenagers.

As part of the drive, a unit of five female officers of the She Team patrol the crowded areas frequented by women such as schools, tuition classes, colleges, and deserted locations to identify probable eve-teasers. The constable then poses as a decoy to nab the culprits. “Apprehending and averting cases of eve-teasing and harassment to women is the first of the charters of the She Team. The drive has been initiated for the specific purpose of making crowded areas safer for women and teenagers,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Radhika Bharai told The Indian Express.

The SHE teams only apprehend those accused who specifically indulge in explicit harassment with the decoy constable either making lewd gestures, passing comments, stalking or harassing the decoy. The accused are then booked under the Gujarat Police Act 1951 for behaving indecently in public.