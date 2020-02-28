Vadodara police set to adopt Clear View AI facial recognition app

The Vadodara police is currently in the process of changing CCTV cameras across the city under the Smart city project. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana) The Vadodara police is currently in the process of changing CCTV cameras across the city under the Smart city project. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

The Vadodara city police is set to adapt the controversial Clear View AI app, which has recently received much flak for its apparent breach of privacy of social media users. The app, which claims to assist several law enforcement agencies across the world by giving them access to a large database of persons to find their suspects, is in consideration of the state’s home department for implementation across Gujarat with Vadodara being chosen for a pilot study.

Commissioner of police Anupam Singh Gahlaut said that the home department has decided to try the application for its utility in identifying and finding suspects in crime cases as well as for complaints related to missing persons.

“It is basically a software that gives access to a database of people on social media platforms. Once the police has a picture or a sketch of a suspect uploaded on the app, it will match faces of similar looking people from the geographical vicinity. We can also link the app to our CCTV cameras across the city which will allow the suspects or any persons needed by law to he spotted whenever they cross the area of the particular CCTV. The camera will instantly send an alert to the control room with a pop-up screen on how a suspect has been spotted,” Gahlaut said.

The Vadodara police is currently in the process of changing CCTV cameras across the city under the Smart city project. The old CCTV cameras, which were rented by the police department from a private company have been taken down. According to Gahlaut, when the new cameras are up in a week’s time, the pilot project of the clear view app will also begin. “We are in a very early stage of bringing in this App and understanding how it will work. It will definitely help in crime detection to a great extent,” he said.

Other police departments in the country also use similar apps for crime suspect detections. Clear view app uses the public photos of social media users to pull out searches for law enforcing agencies looking to nab their suspects.

