Vadodara police reduce cap on idol height further, makers remain unhappy

Idol makers in Vadodara approached the city police on Monday demanding that directives capping the height of idols or the materials to be used be issued at least six months in advance.

The protests have come a day after the police directed idol makers to cap the height of idols to a maximum of eight feet if they were made of bio-degradable material and five feet if the material is not eco-friendly.

As per the declaration dated July 20,108 by the Commissioner of Police, no eco-friendly idols should exceed the height of eight feet, along with the seat and the crown of the idol. Similarly, for idols made of Plaster of Paris or any other material that harms the environment, the idols should not exceed the height of five feet.

However, the idol makers have claimed that the declaration was brought to their notice only on Sunday, exactly a month before the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Late on Sunday night, Bapod and Wadi police approached idol makers and notified them regarding the idol height and asked them to stop their work with immediate effect.

Idols makers, with support from Ganesh mandals, approached the police demanding that such directives should be issued at least six months in advance, before they begin their work.

“There has been no delay. The notification was issued on July 20 and published in newspapers, like every year for the last four years. This procedure is to be followed across the state,” said police commissioner Anupam Gahlaut.

