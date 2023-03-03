scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Vadodara police reconstruct sequence of scrap shop owner’s murder

On Thursday, the police took two of the three arrested accused-- Raju Bharwad and Bechar Bharwad — to the scrap godown owned by the deceased, Rajunath Yogi, and his brother-in-law Kailashnath.

The police reconstructed the argument between the accused and the victim as well as the abduction of the two men. (Express Photo)
The Vadodara police on Thursday conducted a reconstruction of the sequence of the crime in which a scrap godown owner was allegedly killed after being abducted along with his brother-in-law, over suspicion of theft of an automobile battery.

Thereafter, the police went to the farmhouse where the accused allegedly took the two men and tortured them, resulting in the death of Rajunath. The accused allegedly forced the two men to consume green chillies and red chilli powder, while constantly beating them up for “stealing the automobile batteries”, the FIR lodged at Harni police station by Kailashnath has said.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 00:45 IST
