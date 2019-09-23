Vadodara: Police raid ‘illegal slaughter houses’, four arrested

The Fatehgunj police along with animal activists from the city on Sunday afternoon raided alleged illegal slaughter houses in Khaktiwada locality of Navayard area of the city and arrested four people in this connection. Eight shops running illegally as slaughter houses were also sealed by the police.

The police also rescued four buffaloes from the spot and 2,156 kg of meat which included 700 kg of buffalo meat and the rest cow meat. The rescued bovines were sent to a Panjrapole. Those arrested are identified as Rafiq Qureshi, Mohammad Qureshi, Haji Kadar Hussain and Hussain Gulam Qureshi.

The police also seized three auto rickshaws and two mini tempos which were allegedly used to ferry the cows and the meat. A case has been registered against the accused under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 2017.

In June last year, a similar raid was carried out in the same area when 17 bovines were rescued and 650 kg of meat was recovered. Animal activist Neha Patel said, “Last year cows were slaughtered at these shops following which they were sealed. But the owners managed to reopen the shops again. We had information that every Sunday and Friday cow meat arrives here from Anand. So, we informed the police.”

“An FSL team was called on the spot and they have confirmed that over 1,400 kg is cow meat while the rest is of buffalo. We are investigating where did they get the cows from. Also if they had slaughtered any cow here or got the meat transported from somewhere else. We are also looking for the auto drivers who managed to flee the spot. We are also trying to find out how they managed to reopen the shops which were sealed last year,” said investigating officer, J K Patel.