Vadodara police officer among 3 killed in car-truck collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A 27-year-old police sub-inspector (SI) attached to the Vadodara City Police’s Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) was among three persons killed when their car collided with an truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Manubar village in Bharuch on Tuesday.

Police on Wednesday identified the deceased as PSI Yash Patel, Parth Patel, a resident of Mehsana, and Ashfaq Monin.

All three were killed at the spot while a fourth passenger suffered serious injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

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Police said the four were travelling from Vadodara towards Bharuch to meet a friend when the accident occurred.

Primary investigation has revealed that the car rammed into the rear of a truck that was travelling ahead of it. The impact was so severe that the car overturned after being struck by another vehicle and was left completely crushed.