Vadodara police officer among 3 killed in car-truck collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

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A 27-YEAR-OLD police sub-inspector (SI) attached to the Vadodara City Police’s Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) was among three persons killed when their car collided with an truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Manubar village in Bharuch on Tuesday.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readAhmedabad/vadodaraOct 20, 2026 08:56 PM IST
sub-inspector (SI) among three persons killed when their car collided with an truck on the Delhi-Mumbai ExpresswayPolice on Wednesday identified the deceased as PSI Yash Patel, Parth Patel, a resident of Mehsana, and Ashfaq Monin.
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A 27-year-old police sub-inspector (SI) attached to the Vadodara City Police’s Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) was among three persons killed when their car collided with an truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Manubar village in Bharuch on Tuesday.

Police on Wednesday identified the deceased as PSI Yash Patel, Parth Patel, a resident of Mehsana, and Ashfaq Monin.

All three were killed at the spot while a fourth passenger suffered serious injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

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Police said the four were travelling from Vadodara towards Bharuch to meet a friend when the accident occurred.

Primary investigation has revealed that the car rammed into the rear of a truck that was travelling ahead of it. The impact was so severe that the car overturned after being struck by another vehicle and was left completely crushed.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled, police said. Police personnel from Bharuch taluka police station soon reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

The accident also disrupted traffic on the stretch of the Expressway as emergency and rescue teams arrived at the spot.

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The incident has left the Vadodara City Police in mourning. PCB Inspector J R Gamit told this newspaper on Tuesday, “He (Yash Patel) was attached to the PCB for the past six eight months. He was a 2023-batch SI. We are in deep shock.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. She also covers legal news and the Gujarat High Court. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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