App for live tracking, SOS alerts: Vadodara police’s tech push for safer Navratri

QR codes at Garba venues, live location tracking of participants and an SOS alert that reaches the police control room in two seconds form the backbone of a new safety initiative by the Vadodara district police.

The rollout of the Navratri Suraksha App, which will track revellers from Garba venues and alert the police control room officers when someone fails to arrive home at the expected time, comes weeks after five men were sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2024 Navratri gangrape case, which took place in the district’s jurisdiction.

“The app is part of a pilot project of the Vadodara district police, expanding security beyond the venue where Garba will be played,” Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal told this newspaper. He said although intended for women, the app was for anyone who wanted an additional layer of security while travelling home after Garba.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The process begins with a one-time registration on the app, using a mobile number and an emergency contact. Garba organisers participating in the initiative will display a QR code at their venues. Scanning it on arrival puts users on the police control room’s map, allowing their journey home to be monitored. Once a user reaches a predefined radius around their registered residence, the system marks them offline, indicating that they have arrived. If they fail to reach home within the estimated time, their name is flagged for the control room staff, who can call the user or their emergency contact to check whether any help is needed.

Agrawal said the app was part of a pilot project of the Vadodara district police and a scalable model. “It is like having a policeman at your fingertips. The moment you log into the app, the police will track you and ensure you reach home safely,” Agrawal said.

The app’s SOS feature is designed for situations in which a person needs immediate assistance. Holding down the button for two seconds triggers an alert and sends the user’s location to the police. An emergency response vehicle can then be dispatched.

Agrawal said, “For the first time, we are using technology to try a pilot project for Navratri in Vadodara. We are onboarding Garba organisers on the app, and a QR code will be put up at their venues. Anyone who wishes to use the app and feel secure while travelling can do so by scanning the QR code. They will be logged in by the app and tracked up to 1km radius of their home… If a user has not reached the intended destination (residence) within the estimated time, the app will alert the police, which will then check with the registered individual or the emergency contact listed.”

Story continues below this ad

On Saturday, the police checked the system and gave real-time feedback. They have identified 674 registered Garba venues–84 large events and 590 smaller gatherings–across their jurisdiction. A total of 2,875 personnel, including police officers, constables, Gujarat Raksha Dal personnel and home guards, will be deployed for festival security.

Police help desks have been set up at major venues, while women personnel from She Team will keep an eye on suspicious activities in civil clothes. The organisers have also been urged to install CCTV cameras.

The app has been designed by the district police, with a team of in-house Cyber Technical Experts and inputs of the police officers about the real challenges faced on the field. Agrawal said, “This app is designed completely in-house by the Vadodara district police. We have been working on using technology to make policing effective with some in-house apps for the last six months and so the core system was already ready. Even the officers are very attuned to the features of how these apps work…it is the first time that we are taking the technology to the public…”

For the app, the department has rented server space and cloud storage and has Google API integration. “We are working on WhatsApp integration into the app as well for sharing the location from the control room directly with the district police units so the police field vehicles can navigate immediately to reach the spot. In case of SOS, each second is crucial, and integrating WhatsApp will remove the element of passing manual instructions to the field officers,” Agrawal said.

Story continues below this ad

“We have created a team of 48 people in the Netram Command and Control room. We have ‘112’ vehicles always on the road, and their current response time to calls is 10 minutes. The ‘112’ vehicles will be dispatched immediately if an SOS is received. We have also identified the risk areas—some 75-meter-wide and deserted roads, canal spots in the jurisdiction, which are prone to crime or emergencies. We will deploy response vehicles around these areas to ensure we are closer and reduce response time.”

Agrawal said the idea stems from the rationale that policing should be need-based. “The kind of celebration that Garba is in Vadodara, where people come in such huge numbers, adding an element of safety to the spirit is a need… Most of the organisers will eventually onboard as it makes the patrons feel safe.”