Gujarat police inspector turns live-in partners’ quarrel into a ‘love jihad’ threat, booked

A police inspector in Vadodara has been booked and his aide arrested by the ACB for allegedly extorting ₹2 lakh from a man by threatening to frame him in a fake "love jihad" case.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday booked a police inspector and arrested his “aide” for demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a man after threatening to book him in a fake “love jihad” case under the provisions of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act.

The accused have been identified as police inspector V A Charan, posted at Padra police station in Vadodara Rural, and Sajid Ali Gulamrasul Syed, his aide.

The case stems from the altercation the man had with his live-in partner at their residence in rural Vadodara. The woman called the 112 helpline and both, in their 30s, were taken to Padra police station. On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, the police placed the man under preventive detention for 24 hours.