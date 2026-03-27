Vadodara Police & fire dept step in amid ‘suicide bid’, rescue woman who jumped into Narmada Canal

Senior police officers said that after being pacified, the woman was brought to the police station, where she underwent counselling to prevent her from taking such a step again. (File Photo)

A calm and prompt response from the Fatehgunj police station saved the life of a woman, who allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into the Narmada Canal in Vadodara city’s Chhani on Thursday evening. The woman, of Anand district, allegedly jumped into the canal in a bid to end her life after her “engagement was called off”.

According to personnel at the Fatehgunj police station, some passersby informed them that a woman was spotted sitting along the Narmada canal. Although a team of Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Katara and woman constable Nitaben soon reached the spot and attempted to distract the woman from taking the extreme step, the woman jumped into the water body. As the police had alerted the fire department, a team arrived in the nick of time and rescued the woman from the canal within minutes.