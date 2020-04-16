Vadodara police comes to rescue of seven migrants from Nagaland

Acting on the request, officials from the concerned police station JP Road, were immediately informed who provided them with ration kits. (Photo: Vadodara Police) Acting on the request, officials from the concerned police station JP Road, were immediately informed who provided them with ration kits. (Photo: Vadodara Police)

The Vadodara police on Thursday came to the rescue of seven migrants from Nagaland who were stranded without food, ration and work over 2800 kilometres away from their homes, by providing them ration kits with oil, dal, rice and wheat for 15 days.

On Thursday, a social worker based in Nagaland had approached the Vadodara police for help through Twitter. The activist had sought help for the seven stranded migrants.

Acting on the request, officials from the concerned police station JP Road, were immediately informed who provided them with ration kits. The seven are employed with various hospitality firms in the city, the police said.

“Locals who are in distress generally approach us through our helpline numbers. But people who are from other states or are new to the city find it difficult. We have received distress messages on Twitter as well but rarely from other states.

Immediately after the activist approached us through Twitter, we sought the details and dispatched a team. We have also shared our contact details for further assistance,” said Sandeep Chaudhary, DCP Zone 2, Vadodara police.

