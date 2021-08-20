Vadodara: POCSO court sends man in 2018 rape case to 20 years in prison

A Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Vadodara sentenced an accused in a rape case of October 2018 to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, while directing the Vadodara city Police to spread awareness about the judgment in order to deter sexual offences against minors. The city police received the court judgment, delivered on July 30, and decided to set up a six-step action plan to deal with sexual crimes against minors.

The accused, aged 22, who was booked under Indian Penal Code sections for kidnapping (363), abducting and inducing for marriage (366) and rape (376), was convicted of the charges while the girl, then a student of Class IX, and her family had been counselled by an NGO, the Vadodara police statement said on Friday.

According to the police case, the accused had lured the girl into a relationship by promising marriage and also enticing her with the offer to help her make a career in singing and also release a film album of her songs. The accused then allegedly abducted her from her school and took her to a village in Mehsana where he raped her on multiple occasions. The police later traced the accused and the girl and brought them back to Vadodara, where she was sent for counselling while the accused was confined to prison under the POCSO Act.

The Vadodara police statement on Friday stated that the girl had deposed as a witness in the case and her medical examination had confirmed rape. “Taking into considering the forensic, electronic and circumstantial evidence along with the deposition of 29 witnesses, the POCSO court sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000, and an additional year of imprisonment should he fail to pay the fine. The police accept the judgement as a boost to the morale of the investigating officers,” the police release said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Amita Vanani, who heads the ‘She Team’ in the city said, “The Fourth Additional Sessions Judge of the Special POCSO court, in his judgment, has asked the city police to create awareness about this order so that it acts as a deterrent for other perpetrators of sexual offences against children. Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police has instructed the teams to draw a plan. We have put together a six-step strategy that includes our ongoing programme on good touch and bad touch, which is explained to students in schools and colleges through interactive sessions to prevent such offences. In addition, we will spread awareness about this landmark order of the POCSO court through social media and other platforms. We will also use a video to create awareness about the good touch and bad touch. We have also considered that the victims of such sexual offences undergo tremendous trauma and need counselling to overcome the fears. At the She Team Counselling centre, we will pay special attention to counselling such victims.”