Vadodara: POCSO court convicts two accused in Navlakhi gangrape case

A special court for Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases in Vadodara on Wednesday convicted two accused in the November 2019 gangrape of a 15-year-old that took place in the thickets inside the Navlakhi ground, where the accused had dragged the victim while she had gone for a stroll with her friend.

The POCSO court convicted the accused under Section 6(1) of the POCSO Act, which provides for imprisonment of a term not less than 20 years up to a death sentence. The court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment to be handed out to the accused shortly.

The court verdict comes based on a 1500-page chargesheet in the case filed by the Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) in the special POCSO court in Vadodara in January 2020, within 45 days of the incident. The police had added Section (6)(1) of the POCSO Act while filing the chargesheet, which makes the offence punishable with a minimum sentence of 20 years, up to a death penalty. Indian Penal Code Section 394 (causing hurt to commit robbery) was also added in the case, in addition to IPC sections for causing grievous hurt (325), kidnapping (363), repeated rape of the same woman [376(2)(n)], gangrape [376(D)], unnatural sexual offence (377), and relevant sections of the Gujarat Police Act.

A total of 40 witnesses were examined in the case in addition to the deposition of the victim and her friend recorded in the court. The legal service department of the Gujarat government had also appointed a special public prosecutor Advocate Pravin Thakkar in the case.

The incident had taken place on the night of November 28, 2019, when the victim had gone for a stroll in the Navlakhi compound with her friend following a visit to a place of religious worship located near the ground. The two accused had accosted the victim and assaulted her friend before dragging her for over 800 metres on the stony path into the thickets of the ground, which is a part of the royal estate of Lukshmi Vilas Palace. The two accused then gagged the victim and took turns to rape her before fleeing through another exit of the estate.

The FIR was lodged at the Raopura police station with the Vadodara city police facing the challenge of finding the exact spot of crime in the dense thicket of the ground. The police had used drone cameras to study the terrain of the ground and identify routes that could have helped the accused exit the scene of crime. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch had later joined the probe to assist the police and nabbed the accused on December 8 from Tarsali area, where they lived as street dwellers and sold balloons for a living. While one of the accused was identified as a 28-year-old man, the second accused was a 21-year-old.