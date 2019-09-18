Vadodara: Photo exhibition held to mark PM Modi’s birthday

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday, the Gujarat BJP held exhibitions of his photographs depicting various phases of his life and political career. It was put up at Shree Kamalam – the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar – and at other places, Vadodara being among them.

A total of 85 frames were put up in the Gandhinagar exhibition, which starts with a frame of ‘Balak Narendra’ jumping into a lake full of crocodiles at his village and hoisting a flag at a temple. One of the frames states that Modi had decided to devote his life to serving the nation while serving tea to soldiers at the Mehsana Railway Station. The section regarding Modi’s youth exhibits a sketch of Modi’s beardless face with the title ‘Yuva Namo, Jivan ek Khoj (Young Namo — Life, a Discovery)’. Another frame on display calls Modi ‘Sankatmochak’ (reliever of suffering), with a picture in which he is seen consoling ISRO Chairman K Sivan, after contact with Vikram Lander was lost recently. The exhibition also states that Modi proved himself at every stage of his life without having an influential family background, caste-based politics or a godfather. The exhibition was inaugurated on Monday and will be open for a week.

A similar exhibition titled “Kahani Bharat Mata ke sachche sapoot ki” also opened at a private school in Vadodara. It included parts of a comic series ‘Bal Narendra’ to depict the PM’s childhood, which are showcased through enlarged pages of the comic reproduced on the standees of the school’s hall. The photographs include those of Modi helping his mother serve a meal to his family and catching baby crocodiles. A display tagged as ‘Deshbhakti’ shows him serving tea at a railway platform to three men dressed as army personnel. Other displays focus on his relationship with his mother, as well as his penchant for reading.

It also depicts through photographs his journey from his days as the RSS pracharak to his sojourn in the Himalayas, his time in disguise as a Sikh during the 1975 Emergency, his days as a ‘visionary’ Chief Minister of Gujarat, as well as his journey as the PM so far. Each picture is captioned with a quality attributed to Modi. Pictures from his political career collage’d with infrastructure projects in Gujarat, as well as pictures of the country hailing him as a decisive prime minister and a leader who holds the hands of his people, are also showcased.

The exhibition also has a picture of Modi’s appearance on ‘Man Vs Wild’, with Bear Grylls hailing him as an environment lover.