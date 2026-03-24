Motorcycle catches fire at Vadodara petrol pump as serpentine queues continue in Gujarat

As Vadodara continued to witness serpentine queues at petrol pumps, the city police deployed personnel to disperse crowds and dispel fears of a fuel shortage.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraMar 24, 2026 03:37 PM IST
Motorcycle catches fire at Vadodara petrol pump as serpentine queues continue in GujaratThe motorcycle went up in flames almost instantly. (Express Photo)
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A major accident was averted on Tuesday when a motorcycle caught fire seconds after being refuelled at a crowded petrol pump in Vadodara, where several people queued up amid rumours of a fuel shortage for a second consecutive day.

The incident occurred at a petrol pump in the Sardar Estate area as the rider was leaving the fuelling bay.

As the motorcycle went up in flames almost instantly, several people abandoned the queue and left the petrol pump. While the motorcycle’s owner escaped unhurt, the petrol pump staff tried to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher until the fire brigade arrived.

Fire tenders from the Panigate Fire Station rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Vadodara petrol pump fire (1) A motorcycle caught fire seconds after being refuelled at a crowded petrol pump in Vadodara. (Express Photo)

Meanwhile, as Vadodara continued to witness serpentine queues at petrol pumps on Tuesday, the city police deployed personnel to disperse crowds and dispel fears of a fuel shortage. Armed with public announcement systems, police personnel fanned out to various petrol pumps across the city, urging citizens to refrain from falling for rumours of a fuel shortage or from crowding at petrol pumps.

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In similar announcements, the police assured the citizens that the state government had “adequate fuel stock” and fuel would be available “today, tomorrow and the day after as well as for days to follow”. They also warned people against spreading rumours about fuel shortages.

In the Raopura area of the city, BJP MLA Yogesh Patel also put up posters warning people to stay away from those spreading rumours or indulging in fear-mongering. “Those who spread rumours, cause disorder… one must be wary of such people,” said the posters.

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Patel, a veteran MLA from Gujarat, urged residents not to create chaos by giving in to rumourmongering.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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