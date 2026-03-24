Motorcycle catches fire at Vadodara petrol pump as serpentine queues continue in Gujarat

The motorcycle went up in flames almost instantly. (Express Photo)

A major accident was averted on Tuesday when a motorcycle caught fire seconds after being refuelled at a crowded petrol pump in Vadodara, where several people queued up amid rumours of a fuel shortage for a second consecutive day.

The incident occurred at a petrol pump in the Sardar Estate area as the rider was leaving the fuelling bay.

As the motorcycle went up in flames almost instantly, several people abandoned the queue and left the petrol pump. While the motorcycle’s owner escaped unhurt, the petrol pump staff tried to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher until the fire brigade arrived.