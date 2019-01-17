Vadodara: Parents meet District Education Office over schools demanding high fees

The Vadodara Parents Association (VPA) on Wednesday staged a protest at the District Education Office (DEO), demanding strict implementation of the provisional fees declared by the fee regulatory committee (FRC) by all schools in Vadodara.

According to the members of VPA, certain schools in the city have been demanding fees higher than what has been prescribed under the Gujarat Self Finance Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2017. One of the parents on condition of anonymity said, “My child studies in Class II and the fees as demanded by the school is Rs 46,400. As per the fee structure by FRC, the fees has been capped at Rs 21,000 and we have already paid Rs 29,000, which is already more than what has been prescribed. But the school has been insisting on paying the full amount and that is why we seek intervention of the education officer.”

The parents also alleged that certain city-based schools have been levying penalties of Rs 200-300 for the first day of delay in fees and then Rs 25 per day of delay in the payment of the outstanding fees. The delegation of parents met the DEO and demanded that action be taken against the schools in violation of FRC.

“We have received the representation from the parents today. We will seek clarifications from individual schools named by the parents concerned. Depending on the clarifications we receive, we will take actions as needed,” said DEO U N Rathod.