Vadodara: One killed in building collapse

One person was killed and seven others were feared trapped when a five-storey building belonging to engineering firm Larsen & Toubro collapsed while being demolished in Chhani locality of Vadodara city on Saturday.

Of the two people pulled out of the debris so far, one died on his way to a hospital in Vadodara. The other person is undergoing treatment at SSG hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Kaif Pathan, one of the workers engaged to pull down the building. According to officials of the fire and emergency services of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, a slab of the building collapsed, thus trapping several workers under it.

In a statement shared with The Indian Express, an L&T spokesperson from Mumbai said, “We are saddened by the unfortunate event at one of the old buildings in Vadodara which was contracted for demolition by contractor, Shiv Scrap Traders. We are surprised that the contractor initiated demolition work without following laid-down processes and contract conditions. We have mobilised our resources to salvage and assist in the rescue work. We have also initiated an inquiry into the incident and will initiate appropriate action.”

The building has been lying vacant for several years.