Vadodara: On the run for 9 months, man held for ‘fraud of Rs 94,999’

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Vadodara Crime Branch on Wednesday, nine months after he was booked for allegedly duping senior IAS officer and Managing Director of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL), PK Gera. A native of Haryana, the accused Amitsingh Man was nabbed by the police after he used the same modus operandi to dupe another person and was arrested by Rajkot Police.

Gera was allegedly duped of Rs 94,999 through fraudulent transactions from his credit card in August last year. Following this, he had approached the cyber crime police. In his complaint, Gera stated that he had repeatedly received messages from an unknown number asking him to complete the KYC procedure for his PayTM wallet, otherwise his services would stop. On August 21, he had called on the mobile number to inquire about the same.

Answering the call, the accused took down Gera’s KYC details, asked him to download an application called ‘Team Viewer Quick Support’ and log out immediately after. The accused then asked him to log in again, create a savings account and transfer Rs 10 for activation. Gera had followed the instructions and Immediately after, he received two messages of deduction of Rs 45,000 and 49,999 respectively. When he tried to call on the number again, the accused did not answer.

In preliminary investigations, the phone number and the bank accounts to which the amounts were transferred were initially traced to Uttar Pradesh. “We had identified the accused, but he had been on the move continuously. He was arrested by the Rajkot police in a similar case. We checked and found out that he was the same person. He has now been moved to judicial custody,” said Investigating Officer NK Vyas.

