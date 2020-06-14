Vadodara: Nine detained over celebration for man released from jail

A purported video of the incident that took place in Sherpura village of Bharuch went viral on social media, following which police launched an investigation. A purported video of the incident that took place in Sherpura village of Bharuch went viral on social media, following which police launched an investigation.

The Bharuch police on Sunday detained nine persons for allegedly carrying out a celebratory procession of a man who was released from jail on Saturday.

According to the police, Mohsin Patel (33) was booked on April 18 earlier this year after he allegedly assaulted a police officer who was on lockdown duty and tore off his uniform. He was booked under IPC sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such public servant), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (whoever intentionally insults to provoke), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Act.

On May 14, he was sent to Lajpore jail in Surat under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act. He was released on bail on June 13 and returned to his village after 6 pm, where his family and friends carried out a procession to celebrate his release, the police said. In the video that went viral, Mohsin is seen seated on the bonnet of a car along with two children, as his family and friends hoot and clap for him as the procession moves across the village.

“We took cognisance of the video as soon as it was brought to our notice. A lot of people had gathered (for the procession) and there was no permission granted for any such gathering, which is in violation of orders under section 144. From the video, we could identify nine persons. We are trying to identify the rest,” said DP Vaghela, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bharuch.

All nine have been booked under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, the Epidemic Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

