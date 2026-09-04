Vadodara niece steals uncle’s jewellery, funds trips with live-in partner: Police

The mystery of Rs 5.15 lakh worth of gold and silver jewellery vanishing from a Vadodara home locker took an unexpected turn when city police allegedly traced the theft back to the family itself– a 21-year-old niece who, police said, stole the valuables, pawned them for Rs 3.50 lakh and headed out on pleasure trips with her “live-in partner”.

Police on Thursday said that the accused, Shreya Singh allegedly planned the theft from her uncle’s house with her 32-year-old partner, Deepak Vasava. After allegedly obtaining money by pledging the jewellery with a local finance company, the couple travelled to Mount Abu and Pavagadh and spent the proceeds on leisure and personal expenses, police said.

Police Inspector KN Lathiya of Gorwa police station said that the alleged theft came to light after gold ornaments and silver anklets collectively valued at Rs 5.15 lakh disappeared from a locker at the complainant’s residence. The disappearance of valuables from inside the house left family members concerned, prompting them to approach Gorwa police station in Vadodara and register a complaint.

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“During the investigation, it was found that the trail led to the complainant’s niece. She had conspired with the co-accused (Vasava) to steal the jewellery after taking advantage of an opportunity to access the house…The complainant has said that since she had lived in the house with them and had been treated like a daughter, she had access to their wardrobes where the jewellery had been stored,” Lathiya said.

“They took three pairs of earrings, rings, and gold chains. The couple then pledged the stolen jewellery with a finance company and obtained Rs 3.50 lakh against the ornaments. They used the money to travel and other expenditures…” he said.

Lathiya added that by the time the police tracked them down, the amount received against the pledged jewellery had allegedly been spent. Officials of the Gorwa police traced and arrested the two accused with the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence. Police added that Singh, originally from Uttar Pradesh had been in an alleged relationship with Vasava for the past six months.

Police said they have recovered the stolen gold and silver jewellery valued at Rs 5.15 lakh. The two accused have been remanded to two days in police custody.