Vadodara niece steals uncle’s jewellery, funds trips with live-in partner: Police

The mystery of Rs 5.15 lakh worth of gold and silver jewellery vanishing from a Vadodara home locker took an unexpected turn when city police allegedly traced the theft back to the family itself– a 21-year-old niece who, police said, stole the valuables, pawned them for Rs 3.50 lakh and headed out on pleasure trips with her “live-in partner”.
Police on Thursday said that the accused, Shreya Singh allegedly planned the theft from her uncle’s house with her 32-year-old partner, Deepak Vasava. After allegedly obtaining money by pledging the jewellery with a local finance company, the couple travelled to Mount Abu and Pavagadh and spent the proceeds on leisure and personal expenses, police said.
Police Inspector KN Lathiya of Gorwa police station said that the alleged theft came to light after gold ornaments and silver anklets collectively valued at Rs 5.15 lakh disappeared from a locker at the complainant’s residence. The disappearance of valuables from inside the house left family members concerned, prompting them to approach Gorwa police station in Vadodara and register a complaint.
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“During the investigation, it was found that the trail led to the complainant’s niece. She had conspired with the co-accused (Vasava) to steal the jewellery after taking advantage of an opportunity to access the house…The complainant has said that since she had lived in the house with them and had been treated like a daughter, she had access to their wardrobes where the jewellery had been stored,” Lathiya said.
“They took three pairs of earrings, rings, and gold chains. The couple then pledged the stolen jewellery with a finance company and obtained Rs 3.50 lakh against the ornaments. They used the money to travel and other expenditures…” he said.
Lathiya added that by the time the police tracked them down, the amount received against the pledged jewellery had allegedly been spent. Officials of the Gorwa police traced and arrested the two accused with the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence. Police added that Singh, originally from Uttar Pradesh had been in an alleged relationship with Vasava for the past six months.
Police said they have recovered the stolen gold and silver jewellery valued at Rs 5.15 lakh. The two accused have been remanded to two days in police custody.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More