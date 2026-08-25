‘Death, or life in jail’: Gujarat seeks harsh penalty for Navratri gangrape convicts

The convicts were produced before the court through video conference. The court is scheduled to pronounce the sentence on August 31. (Express Photo)

Five men convicted in the Vadodara Navratri gangrape case could face the harshest punishment available under law.

The Gujarat government on Tuesday (August 25) urged a POCSO court in Vadodara to sentence the men to death or to imprisonment for the remainder of their natural lives, citing the age of the minor victim, who was gangraped on October 4, 2024, when she was out with a male friend after a garba night.

The special POCSO court, which convicted all five accused on August 20 after a trial that lasted almost 22 months, heard arguments on sentencing on Tuesday.

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The convicts were produced before the court through video conference. The court is scheduled to pronounce the sentence on August 31.