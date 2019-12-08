Navlakhi gangrape: Police to look for accused in neighbouring states

Congress members demand punishment for the Navlakhi rape accused in Vadodara on Saturday. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana) Congress members demand punishment for the Navlakhi rape accused in Vadodara on Saturday. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Ten days after a minor girl was gang-raped inside Navlakhi compound in Vadodara, the accused continue to elude the police. With over 32 police teams looking for the two men, the Vadodara police is set to expand its search outside Gujarat.

Senior police officers admitted that the accused could have escaped from Gujarat given that the victim described them as persons from outside the state. DCP (Crime) Jaydeepsinh Jadeja told this newspaper that the police are profiling labourers from states like Rajasthan and MP as well as the tribal areas of the state who come to Vadodara to work at various ongoing construction sites.

“Since several construction and infrastructure projects are underway in Vadodara, there are many labourers who visit the city for work. We suspect the accused to have come here for work and they don’t seem to be locals. But at the same time, given their familiarity with a dense jungle like area of Navlakhi where it is difficult to find one’s way even in the day, we cannot rule out that they may have been living somewhere close to the scene of the crime. We are keeping a watch on these pockets,” Jadeja said.

Vadodara police has now resorted to scanning colour photographs of the electoral roll to find persons resembling the sketches of the accused prepared on the basis of the description given by the girl. It is also preparing to look outside the state where they suspect the accused have escaped to.

“Our teams will fan out to neighbouring states to collaborate with local police to track down the accused. Meanwhile, we are keeping our forensic evidences ready for crucial matching,” Jadeja added. The police have been able to locate the scene of crime after multiple visits to the site.

“We were finding it difficult to trace the area which has a dense jungle like growth around a radius of 2.5 km but we have recovered the girl’s undergarments and also several beedi butts which corroborate her version that they smoked beedi and even offered her one after committing the crime. Unfortunately, it rained heavily just two days after the crime and it may have washed off some important evidence like semen samples and blood clots from the scene of the crime. But we have got two semen samples and blood on the clothes of the girl that she was wearing that night,” Jadeja said.

The police have secured a DNA profile of the semen and the blood samples found on the girl’s clothes. Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut said, “We are interrogating several suspects as well as keeping medical evidences ready. We are also taking medical samples of close suspects to match with the samples from the scene of crime. We will get them soon.”

The police have also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for credible information about the accused.

