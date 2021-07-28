Vadodara murder case: Brother to seek custody of Sweety’s son, was ‘suspicious’ when she went ‘missing’

Jaydeep Patel, a farmer from Pansora village in Umreth taluka of Anand district, is yet to come to terms with the revelations that have struck the family since his 37-year-old sister Sweety Patel went “missing” on June 5, from her residence in Karjan that she shared with Police Inspector Ajay Desai of the Vadodara district Special Operations Group (SOG).

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested Desai, Sweety’s live-in partner and father of her two-year-old son, for alleged murder and destruction of evidence 49 days after she went “missing”.

Even as the probe into the sequence of events that led to her alleged murder continues, Patel is now set to file a petition to seek custody of her son, Ansh, who has been left without both his parents.

“My biggest worry right now is the wellbeing of Ansh. We had brought him home for close to 20 days after Ajay told us that Sweety had gone missing on June 5. But he is big enough to understand that his parents are not around and he was pining for them so we returned him to Ajay, in hope that he will be better. Later, as the mystery began to unfold, we learnt that Ajay had handed over the child to his friend in Ahmedabad. Now, after his arrest for Sweety’s murder, the friend has apparently handed over the child to one of Ajay’s sisters. We want to know where my sister’s son is,” Patel told The Indian Express in a telephonic conversation on Tuesday.

The family has approached a lawyer to prepare a petition to seek legal custody of the child on the grounds that they are his only living family as Desai is accused of Sweety’s murder and their relationship did not have the support of his family.

“We have asked the lawyer to file a petition in the court and it will be done shortly. We need to formalise the custody to avoid any problems later…My sister loved him so much that I cannot let him be passed around from one hand to the other as an orphan,” says Patel.

Patel, who last spoke to Sweety for the birthday of Ansh, said, “When he (Ajay Desai) called me up that morning to tell me that Sweety left the house after a minor fight, I was suspicious. She would not have left the house and the son for a trivial matter…”

Patel says that his suspicion turned stronger when Desai began avoiding his calls a few days later.

“I approached the Vadodara police with a missing persons’ complaint on June 11… But the Vadodara police did not investigate the case the way they should have,” says Patel, who is the complainant in the FIR of murder lodged at Karjan police station on June 24 by the DCB against Desai and his accomplice Kiritsinh Jadeja.

The FIR has been classified as “sensitive”.

While the police investigation states that Desai bumped off Sweety as she was forcing him to divorce his legal wife, who he married in 2017 — a year after they began living in together, Patel claims that Sweety was unaware that Desai had married another woman.

“She was not aware that he had another wife…She knew that he was engaged to another woman under family pressure but he did not tell her that he had married the woman. Had she known, I am sure, she would have left him,” Patel claims.

He adds that when Sweety was pregnant with Ansh, she concealed the pregnancy from Desai for 24 weeks to cross the gestation period that permits abortion. Patel said, “She had told us she was pregnant but she did not tell him because she thought he would not be ready to have a child… When Ajay found out about the pregnancy, which was in an advanced stage, he still told her to abort the child but finally agreed to have the baby.”

The family is keen to know what transpired that evening that prompted Desai to take Sweety’s life. ” I am given to understand that he was worried he would lose his job as a civil servant as the rules do not permit them to have two wives but he had lived that lie for so long by hiding the facts from both the women — his wife as well as Sweety. So why did he kill her?” Patel says.

On Tuesday, the DCB also reconstructed the scene of crime at the tenement home of the couple where Desai allegedly murdered Sweety on the intervening night of June 5.

The officers also brought in a vehicle to reconstruct the manner in which Desai allegedly loaded Sweety’s body into the boot of his compass jeep, which was partially visible in the CCTV footage of the society that morning.

The police is also investigating if Sweety was pregnant with their second child as Desai had told his co-accused Jadeja that his family was pressuring him to kill his sister, who had become pregnant from an affair, to protect the honour of his family.

Patel, however, denied that Sweety was pregnant.