Vadodara Municipal Corporation seeks police opinion to open Samparan Co-op society gate, cites civic polls

Citing the approaching urban local body poll, the Vadodara municipal commissioner on Wednesday sought the opinion from the police authorities concerned, for a second time, on the obstruction of a public road due to the closure of a gate of the Samarpan Housing Service Cooperative Society.

Relying on an earlier opinion of the police, where the latter, in a communication dated January 5, had advocated to maintain status quo and to keep the gate closed on the ground that area is communally sensitive, the latest Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) order states, “Taking into account the opinion of the police department (as of January 5) and the current election situation, the police department will give an opinion to reopen the main road. From here, further action will be taken to open the gate based on their opinion.”

While the civic body’s order notes that the road does need to be cleared of obstruction as it has an approved town planning scheme design, the VMC claims it had started carrying out the administrative work to remove the blockade, but following the police’s opinion on January 5 status quo was maintained.

Since August 2020, a welded iron grille has been blocking the society’s gate, which opens to a nine-metre town planning scheme-approved public road passing through an area dominated by minority communities. The decision to close the gate was taken after several residents objected to the transfer of a plot of land on the society premises between a Parsi and a Muslim.

The society located on the Vasna-Tandalja Road, is designated as a ‘Disturbed Area’ under the Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, or otherwise known as Disturbed Areas Act.

Earlier in February, the Gujarat High Court had issued notice to VMC and the police authorities to respond to contentions raised by residents, who had moved a petition challenging the VMC’s inaction in removing the blockade and for subverting due process by seeking police’s opinion.