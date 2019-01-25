Vadodara Municipal Corporation: Draft budget tabled, focus on infrastructure

The Vadodara Municipal Commissioner on Thursday presented the civic body’s annual draft budget for the financial year 2019-20, pegged at Rs 3,555 crore.

Advertising

“The year 2018-19 has been of great significance for Vadodara. The reputation of the city has increased ever since the inauguration of the world’s tallest Statue of Unity at Kevadia Colony in Narmada district, which is 90 km from the city. In order to reach the destination of the Statue, Vadodara will now be the nearest city offering connectivity by rail, road and air. The city has also seen recent air connectivity with two cities like Indore, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Jaipur apart from Delhi and therefore it is an extremely important phase for the city. The city also has world-class wonder World theme park at Ajwa, which is also a tourist attraction,” the Commissioner’s message in the draft budget stated.

The budget proposes to undertake work to complete transport connectivity from Vadodara to the surrounding developed and industrial areas around Vadodara like Bharuch, Anand, Padra, Savli and Kevadia Colony, under the smart city project.

The budget has a special mention of resurfacing of the road leading to Kapurai, towards the highway for the Statue of Unity. A project to convert waste generated in the city into energy on an 80 hectares land is also on the agenda along with a smart water distribution system that will also track wastage through overflowing water tanks in residential and commercial properties.

Advertising

The budget has proposed heavy fines for those found wasting water.