Vadodara Municipal Corporation admits to water contamination, to identify problematic spots

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Friday admitted that there has been a “nagging issue” of water contamination due to overloading of stormwater drains in the cluster neighbourhoods. The civic body, which has been facing flak over the issue, has decided to identify over 50 spots where the water supply and sewage networks are mixing up, causing contamination.

The development came after Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani Friday demanded the Vadodara mayor’s resignation after a 20-year-old girl died on July 16. The deceased lived in Harijanvas on Jetalpur Road where the residents have been imploring the civic body to look into the issue of water contamination.

On Friday, Mevani shared a video stating the deceased girl’s father is “fighting for life” despite VMC having a Rs 3,600-crore budget. “It is a shame that the city of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad, which is run by VMC that has an annual budget of Rs 3,600 crore, cannot provide clean drinking water to areas inhabited by the Dalit population in the ward of the Mayor… All that the Dalit families are asking after 70 years of independence is that they should at least get clean drinking water… If the Mayor has even an iota of shame, he should resign. Punitive action should be initiated against the officials responsible and the family must get a compensation of Rs 20 lakh,” Mevani said. The video, widely shared by Congress, left the VMC red-faced.

Mayor Keyur Rokadia, who had visited the area after the death, remained unavailable for comments. City Engineer Alpesh Majmundar said that the VMC had identified over 50 spots of contamination and proposed laying a new network of water supply and drainage lines.

“The contamination is an issue that happens during the monsoon when the drainage lines are overflowing and there is a leakage in the networks… In Vadodara, we do not have a separate network for stormwater drains due to space constraints. But contamination of water during monsoon happens in cities with clustered neighbourhoods,” Majmundar said.

The civic body’s health department, said the cause of the death of the 20-year-old was unknown as the family did not conduct a test to diagnose her ailment. “VMC has not received any clinical diagnosis of the girl. She was suffering from acute diarrhea but had not tested for Cholera. The family did not conduct an autopsy and she cannot be counted as a case of cholera… Her father, who was also unwell, has been discharged as he has recovered and is back home. He also did not test positive for cholera,” Dr Devesh Patel, Medical Officer of Health said.