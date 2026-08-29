Vadodara-Mundra air taxi service launched to cut travel time between industrial hubs

A DIRECT air taxi service has been launched between Vadodara and Mundra, promising faster connectivity between two of Gujarat’s key industrial centres and offering an alternative to long road journeys for business travellers and professionals.

Vadodara Lok Sabha MP Hemang Joshi took to social media to make the announcement.

The service, described as an initiative aimed at strengthening connectivity between industrial and commercial hubs, is expected to particularly benefit industrialists, executives and professionals travelling to Mundra Port and the surrounding industrial region.

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The regional air taxi network will also connect Mundra with Jamnagar, Diu and Rajkot, with return services on all three routes, creating a small regional air network linking Gujarat’s key business, industrial and coastal centres. The website of Fly Air Taxi has listed the new routes as open from Friday. The tickets are expected to be priced between Rs 499 to Rs 3400 as per dynamic pricing.