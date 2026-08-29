Vadodara-Mundra air taxi service launched to cut travel time between industrial hubs

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A DIRECT air taxi service has been launched between Vadodara and Mundra, promising faster connectivity between two of Gujarat’s key industrial centres and offering an alternative to long road journeys for business travellers and professionals.
Vadodara Lok Sabha MP Hemang Joshi took to social media to make the announcement.
The service, described as an initiative aimed at strengthening connectivity between industrial and commercial hubs, is expected to particularly benefit industrialists, executives and professionals travelling to Mundra Port and the surrounding industrial region.
The regional air taxi network will also connect Mundra with Jamnagar, Diu and Rajkot, with return services on all three routes, creating a small regional air network linking Gujarat’s key business, industrial and coastal centres. The website of Fly Air Taxi has listed the new routes as open from Friday. The tickets are expected to be priced between Rs 499 to Rs 3400 as per dynamic pricing.
The regional air taxi and direct flight service between Ahmedabad and Mundra by Star Air officially commenced on August 17, marking the beginning of the expanded connectivity programme.
Operating under the tagline “Connecting Business, Powering Progress,” the service will offer multiple morning departures from Vadodara and evening return options from Mundra, according to the schedule released for the new service.
The flights from Vadodara Airport to Mundra will operate daily between Monday and Sunday. Three services — FAT 201, FAT 202 and FAT 203 — are scheduled to depart at 6:30 am, 6:55 am and 7:20 am, respectively. An additional service, FAT 204, has been scheduled at 7:45 am on Sundays.
The return schedule has been divided according to the day of the week. From Monday to Thursday, flights FAT 305, FAT 310 and FAT 315 are scheduled to arrive in Vadodara between 6:32 pm and 7:22 pm.
On Fridays and Saturdays, flights FAT 319, FAT 323 and FAT 327 will arrive between 6:21 pm and 7:11 pm. On Sundays, four return services — FAT 335, FAT 330, FAT 332 and FAT 334 — have been scheduled, with arrivals spread between 11:36 am and 6:26 pm.
The service has been positioned as a premium travel option, with limited seating and an advance booking arrangement. Passengers have been advised to book in advance because of the aircraft’s restricted capacity.
According to information released about the service, passengers will be offered a faster check-in process, comfortable seating and trained crew, with the service focusing on safety and convenience.
The Vadodara-Mundra connection could be particularly significant for business travellers who frequently move between central Gujarat and the Kutch industrial belt. Mundra is home to one of the country’s largest ports and a major industrial and logistics ecosystem, while Vadodara remains one of Gujarat’s principal manufacturing and commercial centres.
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