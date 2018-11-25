Vadodara: MS University holds lecture on ‘Urban Naxalism’

Filmmaker and author of the book ‘Urban Naxal’, Vivek Agnihotri, and Editor of the weekly ‘Organiser’, Prafulla Ketkar, addressed a lecture on ‘Urban Naxalism’ at MS University here on Saturday.

Advertising

The lecture was organised by city-based think tank Centre for Indian Progress.

Speaking at the lecture, Ketkar said: “The so called Naxalism or Maoism has always been urban. People who are there in the forests, who are picking up guns, have no idea about what is Marxism or Maoism. They are fighting for their cause, putting forth an issue but their ideological frame has always been influenced by people from the urban.”

Agnihotri, on the other hand, said that there is a continuous effort to break the Hindu civilization. “All civilizations have eventually come to an end. The only remaining civilizations are Hindu civilization, which is the most ancient and diverse civilization, and the Chinese civilization, which is a closed civilization, and we don’t know much about it. And there is a continuous effort to break the Hindu civilization and end it.”

Agnihotri, meanwhile, alleged that during his visit to Bhavan’s College in Ahmedabad earlier in the day, a group of NSUI students attacked his car and raised slogans against him.

NSUI, however, denied the allegations.