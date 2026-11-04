Vadodara: Rs 1 lakh reward for missing parrot; want my ‘child’ back, says bird parent

Aditi Raja is an Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, wi... Read More
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The Rs 1 lakh reward she has announced for her missing parrot may lead to plenty of phone calls, but Jessica Parekh knows that not everyone understands what or who she is really looking for. She is fielding offers to get another bird, but her answer to callers is unwavering: she only wants her “child” back.
Jessica’s Laddu, a six-month-old Congo African grey parrot, slipped out of its cage and flew out of the main door of the family’s home in Vadodara’s Sevasi on Saturday evening. Since then, the family has had no clear idea of Laddu’s whereabouts.
Jessica, a former schoolteacher, said she was feeding Laddu when the doorbell rang. “It was around 7.24 pm when a delivery person arrived. I was feeding Laddu through the cage and stepped out briefly to collect the parcel. Laddu was in his cage, but he knew how to open its latch. He did that and flew straight out of the main door before I could react,” she said.
The 35-year-old has reached out to her neighbours, the forest department and other rescue services. She has also posted appeals on social media, hoping that someone who spots the bird recognises it and alerts the family. “I’ve reached out to the forest department, rescue groups… finally, I took to social media as it is the fourth day… I got calls from other enthusiasts and bird parents, who consoled me by saying that their parrots had returned even after eight or ten days. The forest department has said they will help catch him if I can spot him. So far, there has been no luck.”
Jessica takes solace in the fact that being a young bird, Laddu could not have flown more than 15 kilometers. “There was one possible lead—a farmhouse near our home. But I could not trace him even after that sighting… However, I know that he could not have covered more than 15 kilometers as exotic birds do not fly too far. Knowing him, he must be hiding in isolation and feeling lost. He does not like company or noise. Even at home, he was only close to me—his mumma. When guests came home, he would turn into a statue. I am worried that with Diwali firecrackers going up, he must be so anxious.”
The poster announcing the award carries a photograph of the bird with grey plumage, a black beak and a striking red tail. It describes him as the “only child” and “a precious member of the family”, with an appeal to “help bring him home”. The Rs 1 lakh reward has widened the circle of people responding to the appeal, but not all the calls have brought reassurance. Jessica said some callers claimed to have information about Laddu, while others offered to sell her parrots at prices lower than the reward she has announced.
“Some people have shared pictures of a gray parrot with a QR code to receive the reward. But I told them to send me a video. I am a licensed pet owner, and my parrot has a ring. I will be able to identify him… Some callers are offering similar birds for a bargain…”
“I am not looking for a deal; I am looking for my child…” she said, adding that she got Laddu from Mumbai earlier this year.
She said she went around all the places she could think of to find Laddu—including pockets inhabited by parrots around the city. “Our search now depends on someone spotting Laddu, recognising him from the photographs and contacting the family… We didn’t cage him all the time. At home, he was allowed to be free even if he broke a few things or dirtied the house.”