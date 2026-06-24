Accused in rape-murder of minor suffers bullet injuries during escape bid: Police

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An accused in the June 15 abduction, sexual assault and murder of a minor girl in Vadodara district suffered bullet injuries in his right leg on Tuesday night when he allegedly tried to escape from custody by grabbing the service revolver of an officer, police said.
The incident took place when the accused was being taken from the Crime Branch outpost to the police station concerned, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment and in a “stable condition”.
According to Vadodara District Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal, the incident occurred around 8 pm on Tuesday when the accused allegedly lunged at a police officer seated in the vehicle and attempted to seize his service weapon.
Despite being handcuffed, the accused allegedly grabbed the revolver of the police sub-inspector, he said.
“In the ensuing struggle, two rounds were fired. One bullet shattered the vehicle’s windshield and exited, narrowly missing the driver. Another round struck the accused in the leg… Police officials said the officers acted swiftly to overpower the accused and pushed the weapon downward, preventing what could have become a far more serious incident,” Agrawal said.
An ambulance was immediately summoned and the accused was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be in a “stable condition”, police said.
On June 15, the girl was reported missing, triggering a large-scale search operation involving the Local Crime Branch, Special Operations Group and local police teams. Two days later, she was found murdered. The police arrested the accused and obtained six days custody for further investigation. Police said the accused placed the child’s body in a sack and threw it into a canal after putting stones in it.
Following Tuesday night’s incident, police registered an additional FIR against the accused on charges of attacking police personnel, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty and attempting to snatch a government-issued firearm. The case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group. FSL teams have collected ballistic evidence, gunshot residue samples and other material from the scene of crime.
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