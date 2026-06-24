Accused in rape-murder of minor suffers bullet injuries during escape bid: Police

Following Tuesday night's incident, police registered an additional FIR against the accused on charges of attacking police personnel. (File photo)

An accused in the June 15 abduction, sexual assault and murder of a minor girl in Vadodara district suffered bullet injuries in his right leg on Tuesday night when he allegedly tried to escape from custody by grabbing the service revolver of an officer, police said.

The incident took place when the accused was being taken from the Crime Branch outpost to the police station concerned, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment and in a “stable condition”.

According to Vadodara District Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal, the incident occurred around 8 pm on Tuesday when the accused allegedly lunged at a police officer seated in the vehicle and attempted to seize his service weapon.