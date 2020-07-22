Vadodara MC seek police help after residents protest cremation of Covid patient

The VMC designated Vasna crematorium, which has a gas chamber, as a Covid-19 crematorium vide a notification under the Epidemic Act, last week. Express photo by Abhinav Saha (Representational) The VMC designated Vasna crematorium, which has a gas chamber, as a Covid-19 crematorium vide a notification under the Epidemic Act, last week. Express photo by Abhinav Saha (Representational)

A day after local residents prevented cremation of suspected Covid-19 patient at Vasna gas crematorium, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has approached the city police for its help in the matter.

The VMC designated Vasna crematorium, which has a gas chamber, as a Covid-19 crematorium vide a notification under the Epidemic Act, last week.

Late on Tuesday evening, residents around the Muktidham crematorium in Vasna gathered in large numbers — without any regard for the mandatory social distancing — and demanded immediate withdrawal of the VMC notification designating the crematorium for Covid-19. With women leading the protests and blocking entry into the crematorium, the staff accompanying the body was forced to turn the ambulance to the Gotri crematorium, which was also designated for Covid-19 in the same notification of the VMC issued last week.

For close to an hour, local officials as well as police personnel tried to reason with the residents, but they refused to relent. Residents claimed that the gas chamber in the crematorium was in dire need of repairs and emitting smoke in the neighborhood due to its dilapidated condition.

“One cremation was held here last week, and the entire area was filled with smoke. We don’t want to inhale the smoke from the cremations of Covid-19 deceased. We are not objecting to regular cremation of those who have died due to natural causes, but we are opposed to Covid-19 cremations. The corporation should designate a space outside the city limits for Covid-19 disposals,” a resident said.

While local residents said the VMC has not heeded to their requests for repairing the gas chamber, some residents also expressed fear of contracting the virus from the smoke.

“Is the VMC going to take responsibility of our health and guarantee that no one will get infected with coronavirus because of these cremations? The officers should come here and take a consensus from affected people before issuing rules and notifications,” said another resident at the protest site on Wednesday.

The VMC officials, however, said that the residents have been opposing the presence of the crematorium in the locality since it was installed in 2018. VMC Medical Officer for Health, Dr Devesh Patel, said, “The gas chamber in the crematoriun is newly installed in 2018. The residents have been showing resistance since that time and never allowed even regular cremations to take place. The allegation of repairs pending is baseless. We have asked the police to take control of the situation and anyone obstructing work under the Epidemic Act will be booked.”

The VMC had filed a police complaint in 2018 when the residents had locked the gates of the crematorium to prevent its use. “A pandemic is not the time when we can mollify mindless protestors. The police have already taken our request. While we did shift the deceased from Vasna to Gotri crematorium last night, from here on, the cremations will be held in Vasna as needed,” Patel said.

