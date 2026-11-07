Vadodara Shaher Masjid Sabha: Petition challenges Waqf Board’s overhaul of trustee system

A proposed change to the management of Vadodara Shaher Masjid Sabha – that petitioners allege would take the institution’s administration out of the hands of the wider Muslim community and place it under the control of a select group of trustees – has come under scrutiny of the Gujarat High Court (HC).

Justice Devan M Desai of the HC on Friday issued notice to the parties concerned on a petition challenging the Gujarat State Waqf Board’s approval of a new management scheme for the Sabha. The matter will next be heard on January 5.

The Special Civil Application filed by Sagirahmed Ansari and Kadri Yadullah Ahesanulla, through advocate Hashim Qureshi, challenges the Waqf Board’s order dated September 21, and the consequential resolution approving changes to the institution’s governing arrangement.