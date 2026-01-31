Vadodara Marathon 2026: Check route and diversion plan before you head out tomorrow

Heavy vehicles and ST buses have been completely restricted on the routes that merge with the marathon. (File photo)

With the 13th Vadodara Marathon scheduled to be held on Sunday morning, the city police have announced several road diversions across 81 roads along the race route. The 42-marathon will be flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi at 4 am, and the traffic curbs will stay in place until the event concludes.

The major routes that will remain restricted include Rajmahal Road, Lalbaug flyover, and the Akota Dandia Bazar flyover. All the runs will begin at Navlakhi Ground and end at the Solar Panel at Akota Dandia Bazar flyover. Five shorter marathons will cover portions of the same route, including the 21.097-km half marathon, 10km run, 5.65km timed run (45 minutes), heritage fun run, and Gazra run.