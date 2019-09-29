Vadodara: Manpasand Beverages owner files cheating case against 7 persons

The Bhadarva police in Savli taluka of Vadodara district is investigating a complaint of cheating filed by the owner of Manpasand Beverages, against seven persons for allegedly luring the owners into a trap by proposing a loan of Rs 100 crore. The company, which has been in deep trouble after two sons of its owner were arrested in May, 2019 for GST evasion, was seeking for a bailout with the loan, the complaint said.

Advertising

According to the FIR filed by Dhirendra Hansraj Singh, current Chairman and Managing Director of Manpasand Beverages, seven persons — Bharat Patel, Hardik Patel, Ajay Agarwal, Pavan Rathi, Vishal Zariwala, Vishal Sood and Parashiva Murthy, the chairman of financial firm Finkvist Financial Institution — enticed the company with a lucrative offer of a Rs 100 crore loan and took possession of the company’s property in Vadodara, but never released the promised amount.

Singh has alleged that the accused mislead him into signing documents that pertained to the possession of the company’s Savli unit, as well as the money lying in the company’s bank account amounting to Rs 42 crore.

Singh further said that the accused promised to pay off the company’s GST liabilities and ensure that his sons are freed by the authorities. GST department officers had arrested the top executives of Vadodara-based Manpasand Beverages for creating fake company units and committing tax evasion.

Advertising

Manpasand Beverages’ then MD Abhishek Singh, his brother Harshvardhan Singh and the Chief Financial Officer Paresh Thakkar had been arrested by the Central GST (CGST) and Customs, Vadodara-II after a series of searches unearthed a huge racket of creating dummy units for availing fraudulent credit and committing tax evasion of Rs 40 crore, involving a turnover of Rs 300 crore, a statement from the CGST had said.

“The continuing investigation has unearthed a network of more than 30 fake units located in various parts of the country, which were used for committing fraud by availing illegal credit. The investigation regarding the ultimate beneficiary of the fraud and web of shell companies is under progress,” noted the statement.

Manpasand Beverages is a listed firm which has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,200 crore. The fruit juice company owns brands such as MangoSip, Fruits Up, Manpasand ORS and OXY Sip.

An officer of the Bhadarva police station confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the accused, three of whom are residents of Mumbai, two from Pune, one from Vadodara and one from Gurugram.

“The probe is on to determine the details of the cheating case. The accused will soon be arrested,” a top police official said.