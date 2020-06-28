Vadodara: Man, his son detained for violating prohibitory orders, assaulting cops

The police team stationed at the crossroads intercepted them for being out of the house during curfew hours. (Representational) The police team stationed at the crossroads intercepted them for being out of the house during curfew hours. (Representational)

A man and his son were detained for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and assaulting policemen when they tried to intercept them. The man’s younger son, who is a juvenile in conflict with law, is still on the run. The incident was reported near Signal faliya in Godhra town on Saturday late night when curfew was in place.

They have been booked under IPC sections 332 (Whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 504 (intentionally insults), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed) and 188 (Abettor present when offence is committed).

According to the complaint filed by head constable Ranjeet Rameshbhai, around 10 pm on Saturday night, two persons on a bike were seen approaching Med circle crossroads from Signal faliya. The police team stationed at the crossroads intercepted them for being out of the house during curfew hours. But the accused allegedly started arguing with the policemen and also abused them. The third accused also joined the duo and soon the arguments escalated, the police said. When the police tried to nab the three from the spot, they allegedly began running towards another checkpost point 7.

At this checkpoint, another team of policemen from the Godhra ‘B’ division police station intercepted the accused. The team included the complainant who alleged that when the police team tried to stop them, the accused assaulted the policemen, damaged their uniform and broke the mobile phone of one of the constables.

The head constable also alleged that the man kept reiterating that there was nothing like coronavirus and the police was using the virus as a tool to harass people. Two of them were detained from the spot while one managed to escape.

“Two of the accused are under quarantine. They will be arrested after Covid-19 testing. The juvenile is on the run. After we seek remand we will investigate where they were headed to and from here despite prohibitory orders in place. No one had sustained any serious injuries in the case,” a police official said.

