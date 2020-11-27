Vadodara man held for ‘running’ virtual sex racket booked for rape

The police have booked Gupta under IPC Sections 376 (rape) 354 (outraging modesty), 506 (criminal force) in the specific complaint.

Two days after the Vadodara police arrested one person for allegedly running a virtual sex racket in the guise of an architecture firm in Akota area of the city, the accused has been booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping of one of the women, who was employed for filming pornographic content.

The accused, Nilesh Gupta, 44, an architect by profession, was arrested on Monday for running a “virtual sex call centre” that employs women, who conduct personal sex chats via webcam with anonymous clients on porn hosting websites. However, as per a complaint registered at JP Road police station late Wednesday night, an employee of Gupta has alleged that he raped her on multiple occasions between April 2019 and January 2020.

In her complaint to the police, the victim has said that Gupta had “employed” her for nude video chats with clients on hosting websites. During one such shoot, he allegedly clicked her pictures without her knowledge and threatened to release her pictures on social media if she did not accept his demand for a physical relationship. The complainant has said, “In April 2019, he forced himself upon me and filmed the act. He went on to blackmail me with the video of the act that he had filmed and raped me on multiple occasions until January 2020.”

The police have booked Gupta under IPC Sections 376 (rape) 354 (outraging modesty), 506 (criminal force) in the specific complaint. On Monday, Gupta was booked under various sections of the the IT Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 when the police had busted two premises owned by him and seized laptops, cameras and other equipment being used for the sex racket.

The police had claimed that the accused had been running the virtual sex racket for around two years and has earned about nine bitcoins, with is valued at Rs 1.5 crore, through the account of his wife who is a Russian national. While Gupta has been arrested, his accomplice and Karelibaug resident Ami Parmar –said to be a prime recruiter and trainer of women — is absconding.

The police are also investigating former employees of Gupta, who have parted ways and are involved in similar sex rackets independently.

