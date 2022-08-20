Vadodara man dies after cow rams 2-wheeler

Jignesh Rajput, a resident of Subhanpura in Vadodara, Saturday succumbed to his injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident involving stray cattle. According to Rajput’s family, the 48-year-old was returning home late Friday when a cow ran into his motorcycle near the Jhansi Rani circle in Subhanpura.

Rajput was rushed to a private hospital in an unconscious state after being thrown off the motorcycle. He died during the treatment. Rajput’s family, including his wife and a daughter, has submitted an application to the Gorwa police station seeking action against the cattle owner.

Based on CCTV footage of the area, the police have begun to track down the cattle owner. The family has also claimed that the street lights in the area had been turned off due to which Rajput was unable to spot the charging cow.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation, which has been facing flak for regular road accidents involving stray cattle, sealed two cow sheds near Gotri Nandalyay Haveli Saturday and also confiscated seven stray cattle in an action prompted by the tragedy Friday night.