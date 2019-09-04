Vadodara: Man arrested for ‘threatening, raping’ 17-year-old girl

The Vadodara city police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly threatening and raping a 17-year-old girl. According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the accused, a school van driver by profession, allegedly raped the girl multiple times between January and now.

In her complaint, she has alleged that the accused started stalking the girl two years ago, when she was studying in Class 11. He began following her to school and back and to her tuition classes as well and would incessantly honk when she would be around. One day he told her that if she did not befriend him, he would kill himself and blame her for his suicide. Scared, the girl agreed to share her contact details, the mother claimed in the complaint. He then began calling her over thrice a day and kept threatening her, the mother alleged in the complaint. The threats continued even after she completed her school and joined a sewing class.

According to the complaint, he allegedly kissed her forcefully one day and shot a video of the same. He then threatened that he would circulate the video and also inform her parents if she refused to meet him, the girl’s mother alleged. In January this year, he took her to Dabhoi and allegedly raped her. It is alleged that he committed the crime multiple times after that, the FIR stated.

Based on the complaint, the accused has been booked under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“After conducting the medical examinations we have arrested the accused. We will produce him in court for remand. The incident came to light after the elder brother of the girl found them together in a park. When he brought them home, the girl narrated the whole ordeal to her family. The family then approached the police. We are investigating all the allegations by the girl’s mother. The phone of the accused is in our custody,” said B R Rathod, Assistant Commissioner of Police.