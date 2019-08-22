Vadodara: Man arrested for killing adopted son over ‘affair’

THE DAHOD police on Wednesday arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly killing his adopted son three months ago, suspecting of him to be in a relationship with his wife.

Advertising

On May 5, Dahod police recovered the body of Kamlesh Handa (22) from Kali Dam in Limdi taluka of the district. Kamlesh had sustained injuries on his head and neck, was tied to a rock and drowned in the pond close to the dam.

The police have not found any proofs of his identity, apart from a tattoo on his hand that read Kamlesh. Based on post-mortem report, a case of murder was lodged at the Limdi police station against unknown persons.

“There was no ID proof or cellphone to identify the body. The tattoo read Kamlesh, but we were yet to be sure if that was his name or of someone he knew,” said B R Sangada, Investigating Officer and Police Inspector at Special Operations Group (SOG). With no other lead in hand, the police tracked down active cellphones in the peripheral area of the murder spot, between May 3 and May 5, to track down users named Kamlesh.

Advertising

“We did not find any such users, which either meant that he did not use a phone, he had left his phone elsewhere or that he was not Kamlesh,” Sangada said.

With the help of their informers’ network, police started looking for suspects in villages around the murder spot.

“Based on the photograph of the deceased, we found out that he used to visit one Dinesh in Vakhatpura village. In our active cellphones data, we came across many users called Dinesh. Based on further information, we narrowed down to Dinesh Handa,” Sangada said.

Eighteen years ago, Dinesh adopted Kamlesh from the Vadodara railway station, after his parents were killed in an accident, police said. Kamlesh was enrolled at a school here in Vadodara and seldom visited Dinesh in Vakhatpura.

“Dinesh told us that a year ago, his first wife Vanita (42) started taking Kamlesh along with her for pick-pocketing, robbery, etc. Dinesh grew suspicious of their closeness and doubted that they were allegedly involved with each other. He warned both of them to stay away from each other, but to no avail. Enraged, he along with his nephew and co-accused in the case – Pradeep Kalara, a resident of Banswada in Rajasthan – called Kamlesh to Dahod on the pretext of settling the matter, and killed him,” Sangada said.