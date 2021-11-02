Major fire breaks out in saw mill in Vadodara, spread to timber yards

A major fire broke out in a saw mill in Harni area of Vadodara city late on Monday night and spread to two other adjoining timber yards in the area. The Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services (VFES) rushed as many as 16 fire tenders and 40 fire fighters from six fire stations in the city to bring the fire under control. No casualty has been reported and a probe has begun into the cause of the fire.

At around 9:30pm on Monday, the VFES fire station in Harni received a call regarding a fire that broke out in the premises of Jalaram timber mart. Gauging the magnitude of the fire spread, the VFES rushed ten fire tenders from various fire stations in the city, and declared the fire as a ‘major call’, alerting all fire stations in the city.

Since the godown mainly contained heaps of plywood and was also barricaded on the sides by tin sheets, the fire spread rapidly, even spilling over to two other timber godowns on the sides. Although no casualty was reported, the thickly populated area was put on alert and a few homes close by evacuated as part precautionary measures. Official said that the heat from the site of the fire even caused glass panes of the closest residential colony to crack.

It took 40 fire fighters and 16 fire tenders close to four hours to completely douse the flames. VFES Chief Fire Officer Parth Brahmabhatt said that the fire could have been started by an aerial firecracker.

Brahmabhatt said, “We are investigating the cause of the fire. It is possible that an aerial firecracker fell in the open yard of the saw mill where the timber sheets were piled up. Since it was packed with wood and sealed on the sides with metal tin sheets, the fire spread quickly also to two other adjoining yards… The owners have suffered heavy losses as the wood has been reduced to ashes…We do not think that the yards have appropriate permissions for fire safety and action will be initiated against them after a probe.”

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Standing Committee chairman Dr Hitendra Patel as well as officials of the VMC had rushed to the spot while police was deployed to disperse the crowd gathered to be see the fire.