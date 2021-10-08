LLB student rape case: Vadodara court sends prime accused CA to 9 days in police custody

A Vadodara local court Friday granted the city police nine days custody of a Chartered Accountant, the prime accused in the alleged rape case of a 24-year-old LLB student.

The CA, who has also been charged for forcing the survivor to forge physical relationships with “investors” while she was working with him as a trainee for land liaisoning, meanwhile, failed a potency test–a mandatory procedure for all rape case-accused–conducted at the Gotri Medical College and SSG hospital. He will now be taken to Ahmedabad Civil hospital for further tests.

The prime accused was arrested Thursday evening from Palitana, 19 days after the FIR was lodged at Gotri police station on September 19.

The Vadodara police had sought 14 days custody of the CA on the grounds that the investigators needed to recover the spy camera allegedly installed in the survivor’s bedroom to film the act as well as to probe if he had also forced the victim to forge physical relationships with other investors, including the co-accused who was a former trustee of a Pavagadh temple. The court accepted the grounds and granted nine days of custody until October 16. The police, however, are yet to begin probing the CA as he was being subjected to the potency test since the time of his arrest.

DS Chauhan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, told The Indian Express the police spent about nine hours attempting to collect semen samples from the accused. “We first referred him to Gotri hospital and thereafter, SSG hospital. But the doctors could not collect his semen sample. Sometimes, it could be due to anxiety and stress that the accused fail the potency test. In this case, the accused is also aged. We will now take him to the Ahmedabad Civil hospital for the test,” Chauhan said.

He further said the police is also establishing a trail of various places the CA took shelter during the 19 days he was on the run. The accused has told the police that he travelled in hired taxis from one city to another while he was evading arrest.

A total of three accused have been booked in the case so far, including the CA and the former temple trustee.

The third accused, a city-based businessman, allegedly helped the second accused escape and tried to mediate a settlement with the survivor following the incident. All the accused have been booked under IPC Sections for sexual harassment, assault or use of criminal force with the intention of disrobing, rape by a relative, guardian or teacher or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, rape by a man in a position of control or dominance over a woman, repeatedly raping the same woman, unnatural sex, causing hurt by means of poison, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and crime in presence of abettor.